Supreme South Indian Vegetarian Cuisine

The place which is nothing less than a paradise for South Indian cuisine lovers, I have been fortunate enough to travel and explore the south Indian cuisine at great lengths but I have never ever had such authentic and soul touching south Indian food in Mumbai. Gughan supreme south Indian veg cuisine is a place which will surely leave a mark on your soul as soon as you leave the place. I was there for 3 hours and I only saw people who were so happy eating and enjoying their meal. The vision of Gughan is to fill the gap of authentic Tamilian food offerings in Mumbai by consistently delivering the highest quality of ethnic Tamilian vegetarian food which is healthy, fresh, safe, affordable and prepared in a hygienic environment. Their belief in fresh and wholesome food and their passion for authentic tasting food lead them to not only source most of their base ingredients from respective regions of Tamil Nadu but also to ensure no package meals , no added preservatives , no added colours , no taste enhancers , no raisers ( in idli / dosa batter ) and no hydrogenated vegetables fat in any of their food. Their own spice mixes simply blend well with their regionally sourced ingredients to impress their guest taste buds. They freshly cook accompaniments for example:- - Chutneys - coconut ( white ) tomato ( red), mint ( green ) chutnies which are prepared on an hourly basis. - Sambar which is made 4 or 5 times a day. Not only the food is authentic but the interiors of the place reflect original Tamil culture, You can feel the love and passion with which this place is operated. P.S - You can have an ultimate breakfast for 175/- Per person from 7.00 am to 11.00 am. The gughan supreme meal thali Is also a great teal!