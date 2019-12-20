The Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue standing tall and proud in the bylanes of Kala Ghoda, South Mumbai, is as stunning as the history that it bears with it. And with its revamped architecture, it recently had its inauguration ceremony and it looks so majestic that we're already going gaga over it.
Synagogue 2.0: This Architectural Delight In Fort Has Been Restored To Perfection And Is Now Open To Public!
We stepped into this Jewish temple in all its glory and unearthed a new, almost hidden aspect of Mumbai. Knesset Eliyahoo in Fort maybe hard to miss, but pin Rhythm House in Kala Ghoda as a landmark, walk straight past it. You’ll find a towering white building with shades of blue, high security and sun dancing off of its paleness.
Built by Jacob Sassoon as early on as 1884 {of the famed Sassoon Dock, library and the family}, the Orthodox Synagogue is a mark of the diversity that holds true for Mumbai’s burgeoning population. Jacob’s grandfather, David Sasson had immigrated from Baghdad way back in 1832 and found base in the dock city of pre-partition India.
However, a dark moment in the Jewish community marred the synagogue’s stature for a while. On November 8, 2008 Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg was killed alongside his wife and a few of the other Jews at Nariman House. Rabbi regularly conducted Sabbath services and held religious discourses at Eliyahoo. Post this, the synagogue has bulked up on extra security with a police car always stationed outside of it, and the visitors are required to submit a photocopy of their ID (passports for the foreign nationals.)
After 20 months of restoration (which is all worth it), and just in time as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is celebrating its 20 years too, this 135-year-old Synagogue looks its majestic best. It isn't blue anymore, but we totally love the new look.This neo-classical delight, with Minton Tile flooring, stained glass windows, and larger-than-life chandeliers shipped from England, looks nothing less than a dream. When are you paying a visit to it?
This Jewish temple is beautiful and peaceful. With a thriving but small community of around 4,000 Jews left in Mumbai, the synagogue is a reminder of this closed ethnic community. And a fun fact for you, Madonna has visited this synagogue back in 2008. We’re thinking if Madonna can, so should you. They charge INR 200 for photography and INR 500 for videos. So make sure you carry change if capturing the place is on your mind.
