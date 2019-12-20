This Small Little Outlet Serve Amazing Comfort Food In Kandivali!

We dropped in for lunch today. The Chicken Company is a small place but with great vibes. Love the music they play. The service is quick, friendly and takes customer request/feedback very positively. We ordered the following: •Zingy chicken burger: The portion size is good with a great burger filling. The chicken in the burger is fresh, beautifully cooked to perfection and crisp. A definite must try and total value for money. •Lahori Chicken Roll: It looks delicious and tastes great. With every bite, you get the cheese, bite full of chicken cooked in a delicious Lahori base. Again a must-try. •Junglee Chicken sandwich: It's quite a lot in portion size and has a colourful filling of red and yellow peppers. Loved it. •Exotic chicken Salad: Veggies and loads of chicken in their secret velvet dressing are delicious. Ditch the 1000islands topping if you are calorie-conscious. Drinks •Mango cold coffee: It tasted slightly offbeat but unusual experience. •Green apple soda: It was refreshing. True to its name. This place makes chicken the star of all their dishes.