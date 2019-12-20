Get Beautiful Ethnic Attire For Half The Price At Our Beloved Vidyarthi Khadi Bhandar

This store is neighbours with Fab India and may get overshadowed by its size, but still manages to stand out thanks to a rustic wooden signboard painted with the store name. It’s in no way inferior to all the brands you get in the malls and we totally dig that.

They have elegant Tasar silk dupattas at INR 1,690, kurtas at INR 490 and men's shirts at INR 550. Their men’s collection comprises of shirts, kurtas, smart Nehru jackets and traditional dhotis. Apart from apparel, they also have a collection of home furnishing.

The double bed sheets are reasonably priced and you can also buy bright cushion covers to pep up your house with beautiful ethnic block prints. There are three outlets in India - the flagship store in Meerut and two newer additions in Mumbai.