This Will Change Your Life: Eat Unlimited Pizza Slices For INR 300 At This Bandra Pizzeria

They’re making you an offer you can’t refuse. As many pizza slices as you want and possibly can consume in a 6-hour gap? Hell, yeah. It’s not just unlimited pizza slices, they also give you a portion of french fries and garlic bread each {not unlimited} to accompany this cheat meal.

The Playlist Pizzeria is small and rustic, making sure that they expend all their energies in the correct place: the kitchen. The pizzas are delicious, and if you’re one for music, are named after popular songs even. Dig into their poker face pizza with a straight face. Because you have unlimited slices per person, it gives you the chance to taste a little bit of every pizza, as opposed to committing one.