This Will Change Your Life: Eat Unlimited Pizza Slices For INR 300 At This Bandra Pizzeria

The chance of a lifetime to consume as many pizza slices as possible awaits you almost every weekday from Monday–Thursday. The Playlist Pizzeria in Bandra has an unlimited offer, if you want to test your limits.
Between noon–6pm, a single person can sit there and order unlimited pizza slices to their heart’s desire, paying only INR 300 {inclusive of taxes} for the vegetarian options and INR 350 for the non-vegetarian ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
What Is It?
Who Is It For?
Are you consumed, obsessed and haunted by the thought by having a delicious, crusty pizza every second of the day? No? Yeah, us neither *looks around shiftily*.
Even if you display a slight love for this famed meal and good deals, you will love this offer.
Why Should I Go?
They’re making you an offer you can’t refuse. As many pizza slices as you want and possibly can consume in a 6-hour gap? Hell, yeah. It’s not just unlimited pizza slices, they also give you a portion of french fries and garlic bread each {not unlimited} to accompany this cheat meal.
The Playlist Pizzeria is small and rustic, making sure that they expend all their energies in the correct place: the kitchen. The pizzas are delicious, and if you’re one for music, are named after popular songs even. Dig into their poker face pizza with a straight face. Because you have unlimited slices per person, it gives you the chance to taste a little bit of every pizza, as opposed to committing one.
Anything Else?
Is there anything else left to say? Just take advantage of these blessed times, and hang around at Playlist pizzeria the whole day every day. They even have free wi-fi, so it’s totally worth taking a ‘work from home’ even, if you ask us.
Where: The Playlist Pizzeria, Shop No.1, Gloria Apartments, St. Baptist Road, Bandra West
When: Mon–Thurs
Price: INR 300 for unlimited veg pizza slices, INR 350 for unlimited non-veg pizza slices. They also throw in a basket of fries and garlic bread
Timings: noon–6pm
