A Perfect Weekend Getaway In Igatpuri

JenJon Lake Vaitarna Resort is located in nature’s paradise Igatpuri, in the westerly state of Maharashtra. Igatpuri is a small but beautiful hill station lined with rugged hills and dense forests and is a treat for the eyes. Surrounded by the splendorous Western Ghats or the Sahyadris, Igatpuri is a hill station that serves as a perfect getaway from the daily chaos and rush of cities like Mumbai and Nasik. This charming hill station adorned with beautiful temples and forts is also a popular place among rock climbers and other adventure sports enthusiasts.