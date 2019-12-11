From Great Music To Yum Delicacies, This Night Club In Juhu Has It All!

The Yeda Republic is a night club where people start coming from 10 pm. If you come at 8 pm then there will be no one here. The place is beautifully designed and the waiters are dressed as prisoners, the speakers are modern and the music is loud. Every day there is something special going on here. You have to sometimes pre-book your spot to enter here. We had a lot of amazing drinks and food here. Cocktails - 1. Jal jeera mojito - there was a nice taste of Jal jeera in this and it is a nice cocktail if you like to have mojitos 2. Fruit shoot - a nice drink made from a mixture of fruits and icecream. The glass in which it is served is just amazing. Starters - 1. Chatpata - a wonderful starter if you are here just for the drinks. Nice fried chana mixed with some masala which makes it even more tastier. 2. Chicken popcorn - nice small popcorns of chicken which are very tasty. 3. Chicken tikka - nice and soft chicken which was very tasty and soft and tender as well. 4. Yeda fire wings - these are the most famous dish of Yeda republic. Chicken wings with some deep-fried potato wedges. It is a must-try dish here. 5. Nachos Mexicana - it is a nice plate of nachos with jalapeno and lots of cheese 6. Crunchy samosa - nice and small samosas which are given here and the quality and the quantity is also very good. 7.cheesy corn nuggets - nice nuggets eaten with their special sauce. 8. Jalapeno cheese bites - these cheese bites were amazing when kept in the mouth you may feel a lot of cheese inside your mouth. Mains 1. Barbeque chicken pizza - the pizza was very nice. Lots of cheese and barbequed chicken in it. 2. Dal khichdi - this is one of the most famous dishes here for the vegetarians. It is served with 2 papads. 3. Chicken tikka biryani - the chicken tikka biryani is a must-try dish here. The chicken pieces are very good and the rice was also perfectly cooked with all the spices in it. Dessert Chocolate hazelnut fondant - the dessert was just amazing nice chocolate fondant with loads of chocolate and hazelnuts in it. In all Yeda Republic is not only for all the party animals it is also a food paradise. The people also enjoy various drinks and booze from here.