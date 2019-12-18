Mohammed Wadi

Casual Dining
image - EDP Family Restaurant
Casual Dining

EDP Family Restaurant

Sheesha, Yum Mughlai Food With A Pretty Decor, This Pocket Friendly Place Surely Never Disappoints!
Clothing Stores
image - Pantaloons
Clothing Stores

Pantaloons

When At RHM, You'll Fall In Love With Kurta Dresses At Pantaloons
Clothing Stores
image - Max Fashion
Clothing Stores

Max Fashion

We Tell You Why Max Fashions Is A Apparel Heaven For Men, Women & Children
Accessories
image - The Bag Studio
Accessories

The Bag Studio

We Went Crazy Over These Bags Starting At Just INR 250 At This Store
Department Stores
image - Market 99
Department Stores

Market 99

Find Quirky Decor & A Lot More Starting At Just INR 99 Only At This Store
Casual Dining
image - The Window Kitchen
Casual Dining

The Window Kitchen

This Charming Rooftop Cafe In NIBM Will Transport You To Europe
Home Décor Stores
image - Anokhi Arts
Home Décor Stores

Anokhi Arts

Murals To Decoupage: You Can Buy Art & Learn It Too At This NIBM Studio
Clothing Stores
image - Gharobar
Clothing Stores

Gharobar

Shop For Accessories, Home Decor & Clothing By Local Artists From Pune At This Concept Store
Yoga Studios
image - Rei Yoga Centre
Yoga Studios

Rei Yoga Centre

Learn Bikram Yoga, Fly-High Yoga & Pilates At This Studio For A Fit Bod
Casual Dining
image - Dikhawa Dhaba
Casual Dining

Dikhawa Dhaba

Head To This Vegetarian Paradise In Clover Hills Plaza!
Casual Dining
image - Levit 8
Casual Dining

Levit 8

The Quintessential Place For A Date Night At Levit8
Casual Dining
image - Hunger House
Casual Dining

Hunger House

Try Swiss Cheese Fondue, Topi Chaat & More At This Kid-Friendly Joint
Gaming Zone
image - Bumble Jumble
Gaming Zone

Bumble Jumble

This Exclusive Kids' Arena Has A Ball Pool, Play Zone & A Restaurant
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Head To This New BBQ Nation In NIBM For Some Live-Counter Delicacies
Clothing Stores
image - Pushpak Vimaan
Clothing Stores

Pushpak Vimaan

Look Like A Star: Shop From This Label Usually Worn By Celebrities
Home Décor Stores
image - Ozel Homes
Home Décor Stores

Ozel Homes

Venetian Mirrors, Swiss Clocks To Home Theatres Set-Ups: This NIBM Showroom Has It All
Home Décor Stores
image - Quilting Tree
Home Décor Stores

Quilting Tree

We Found 200 Varieties Of Quilts At This Exclusive Store
Cafes
image - Cafe Buddy's Espresso
Cafes

Cafe Buddy's Espresso

Play Snooker & Enjoy A Fresh Cup Of Coffee At This Hidden Gem
Cafes
image - Cheat Day Cafe
Cafes

Cheat Day Cafe

Peeps You Just Have To Visit The City's First Ever Pop-Art Themed Cafe In Nine Hills
Cafes
image - Raasta Cafe
Cafes

Raasta Cafe

Searching For A Rooftop Restaurant To Woo Your Bae? Then Visit Raasta Cafe In NIBM
