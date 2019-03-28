Apparel To Home Decor: The Ultimate Shopping Guide For 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

If you are looking to tick multiple things off your shopping list, look no further than 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. On this stretch, you will find everything from budget ethnic wear to high-end bespoke menswear and home decor to home furnishings. Now, instead of you having to comb the entire road, we have decoded shopping on 100 Feet Road by breaking it down to four categories -- footwear, apparel, home decor, and home furnishing. You can thank us later!
If you are looking to tick multiple things off your shopping list, look no further than 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. On this stretch, you will find everything from budget ethnic wear to high-end bespoke menswear and home decor to home furnishings. Now, instead of you having to comb the entire road, we have decoded shopping on 100 Feet Road by breaking it down to four categories -- footwear, apparel, home decor, and home furnishing. You can thank us later!
Footwear
Steve Madden
This American brand tends to be a little pricey, but you can expect the most on-trend footwear here. From suede stilettos to casual loafers, Steve Madden has a great selection of footwear for men, women and even kids. They sometimes go on sale, so keep an eye out for the giant banners advertising them.
Hush Puppies
Hush Puppies is the ultimate in comfortable and supportive footwear. From formals mens shoes to wear to the office, to comfy moccasins to walk around in, they have a wide selection available. While their women’s footwear isn’t always the most fashionable, we’re loving how sleek their men’s collection is.
Reliance Footwear
Hosting a giant selection of shoes, Reliance Footwear is basically a footwear-only department store, selling brands like trèsmode, Clarks, Scholl, Inc.5 and so much more! From stilettos to sneakers, if you have something specific in mind, this is your best bet. While they’re not always the most fashionable, you can often find some gems here!
Vans
Everyone’s favourite skate shoe store has a branch in Indiranagar, so if you’re a sneaker head, this should be your kind of store. Check out their classic checkered vans or their wide selection of canvas shoes in dozens of colours and prints for both men and women. This store is slightly smaller, as it is combined with the Lee and Wrangler stores, but they still have a good selection to choose from!
Clarks
Stylish leather boots, classic office shoes, comfortable leather sandals — Clarks offers high quality footwear in trendy styles. Check out their ankle leather boots, perfect for a mild winter, or their brown suede sneakers with contrasting lace. The prices might be a little high, but a pair is going to last you easily a couple of years!
Clothing - Western
AND
Anita Dongre’s collection features the best of sharp western silhouettes, often blended with Indian style sensibilities. Whatever it might be, AND is always on top of the latest trend, whether it’s velvet dresses, cold-shoulder tops or a classic shift dress! (And they’re super wallet-friendly, too!).
Arrow
This brand is great if you need office-wear on a budget, and they sell both mens and women’s wear! Check out their button-up shirts in both plain and offbeat colours (pink, anyone?), or even their formal pants, and they have a great range of sizes, too. While Arrow also stocks casual wear too, we can’t promise how on-trend it’ll be.
Chemistry
Chemistry has a beautiful range of casual and going-out clothes in contemporary prints and cuts. We love their feminine lace dresses, off-shoulder ruffled blouses and printed camis — they always keep things classy and on-trend! They can be a bit pricey, so if you’re willing to wait it out, they have frequent sales with fantastic discounts.
Latin Quarters
This store has a great selection of dresses and tops, which are perfect for going out but can also work as casual wear, and even office wear! They have some very pretty lace dresses, handbags and accessories that we’re loving, as well as low prices, making them super pocket friendly. Keep an eye out for their sales, you can get outfits at real steals!
Forever New
This Australian brand is a staple for great fashion in Bangalore, and sells a selection of day and night dresses, crop tops, skirts, shorts and leggings, as well as accessories like handbags, walkers, clutches, scarves, gloves and jewellery! If you’re heading abroad or even up North, they even sell trench coats and fake fur coats to keep you warm. Forever New can be a little pricey, but watch out for their sales, as you can get discounts as high as 60 per cent!
Levi’s
Denim, denim, denim! While Levi’s can be a little heavy on your wallet, their denims are unparalleled and come in a wide range of sizes, styles and colours. They also sell t-shirts, dresses, shorts and some neat overalls, too!
Jack & Jones/Vero Moda/ONLY
This clothing store is always on top of the latest trend, whether you’re looking for plaid shirts for the fall, or off-shoulder tops for the summer. They also sell trendy accessories like belts and caps for men, and bags and scarves for women! While these stores can be a bit pricey, they have occasional sales which are definitely worth hitting up.
Kazo
While Kazo can be a bit pricey, it’s totally worth it for how trendy their clothing is! Whether you need something a little wild for a night out, or something more classic for a nice dinner, here’s where you’ll find it. And they have the nicest silhouettes, too! We’re especially loving their mini-dresses.
Nautica
Nautica serves up casual western wear at its finest, offering some top notch menswear and cool women’s wear, that includes polo shirts, summer dresses, chino pants, jeans, skirts and so much more! And they have such a wide, cheerful range of colours — you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Brooks Brothers
This high-end menswear store offers a great selection of office wear, formal clothing and accessories, as well as casual wear like sweaters and polo shirts. They can be a bit pricey, but it’s worth it for the great quality, perfect tailoring and on-trend styles.
United Colours Of Benetton
Benetton sells a stellar collection of men’s, women’s and kids clothing, and while they can be a little preppy, who doesn’t love a good polo shirt or classic-cut dress?
Clothing - Ethnic
BIBA
BIBA has a great selection of ethnic wear, and while they do stock outfits for formal occasions, your best bet here is their casual selection. They mostly sell kurtis, bottoms and dupattas, but you can expect the occasional dress and top. They typically have a bold range of prints like ikat and vivid colours like yellow or indigo, if you’re looking to add some eye catching pieces to your wardrobe!
Suvasa
Located on the first floor, we love this store for their casual cotton clothing that’s both fashionable and comfortable. Check out their great selection of mulmul kurtis and palazzo pants. They also have a good collection of menswear, selling cotton button ups in bold prints to keep things interesting. They’re also very reasonably priced, and often have unmarked sales going on, so definitely check with the shopkeeper before you start purchasing for all the best deals!
Kilol
We were super stoked when this store reopened its doors to Bangalore. We love their selection of handprinted kurtas and fabrics from Kilol’s in house brand. Check out Chauraha’s maxi dresses, mid-length flared frocks and layered flouncy tops, as well as Radha’s Daughters — an easy breezy North East label of mostly cotton or khadi dresses and kurtas. They also have a nice selection of home decor to browse through, and everything is very pocket-friendly!
Soch
Whether you want an elaborate party wear outfit or something simple yet stylish, Soch offers some really beautiful kurtis that can easily fit any budget, and in a great range of sizes, too! Also, they do in-store alterations and can work on your timeline. Last minute wedding outfit, anyone?
Global Desi
We’re loving Global Desi for their wide range of fusion wear, from kurtas and tunics, to jumpsuits and dresses. Most of their stuff is quite informal, so if you need the perfect dress to wear for a day out in the park, or a well-designed jacket to wear for out dinner, this should be your go-to store.
Ritu Kumar
Ritu Kumar is luxury at its finest! From couture bridal wear to contemporary Indian fashion, the brand has it all. Expect well-designed, flowing kurtis, stunning sarees perfect for even the most formal occasion and cute dresses in ethnic patterns! And despite all appearances, you won’t break the bank purchasing one or two pieces!
W For Woman
This store sells a great range of Indian wear for women, serving up the latest fashions and at great prices, too! They stock kurtas, palazzos and churidars, as well as some cute dresses and tops. While they’re not dirt cheap, you can expect high quality materials and designs at reasonable prices.
Sampada
Sampada is a Delhi-based brand specialising in block printed garments made by craftsmen from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, to name a few! They sell kurtas, bottoms and stoles, as well as kurta and anarkali sets in colours like indigo and rust. They’re also very reasonably priced, despite using high quality materials!
Accessories
Lavie
Handbags, wallets, slings, messenger bags, and even shoes — Lavie should be your go-to for accessories on 100 ft. road. They sell the trendiest stuff, and at pretty reasonable prices. While not everything is to-die-for, they have quite a few gems.
Levitate
While Levitate also stocks clothing, we always go there for their amazing accessories — from handmade nose pins to giant jhumkas to jazz things up a bit, they have everything you can ever dream of! And it’s not just jewellery, they have fragrances, decor, bags, belts and so much more. And their stuff is available across a variety of prices!
Sports
Nike
Beyond creating shoes for pretty much every type of sport (tennis, running, skateboarding, cricket, etc), Nike has a great collection of sleek workout gear. Sure, it’s a little pricey but you’re paying for the excellent quality and comfortable, yet fashionable, clothing! We’re loving their collection of swimwear right now.
Adidas
adidas has an awesome collection of running shoes, and is available across a range of budgets! Not only do they offer great quality, their footwear is super stylish and comes in colours like fuchsia and orange, making them super safe for an evening run. Their apparel is also comfy and on-trend if you’re into athleisure clothing that’s also practical!
Home Improvement
Pepperfry
If you’ve been on the fence about ordering from the Pepperfry website, they have a physical studio on 100 feet. While you can’t actually buy anything here and take it home, it’s the perfect way to check out their furniture, or consult with the staff before purchasing something. They’ve also done a great job doing mini-setups of living rooms and bedrooms, so it’s great if you need a little home decor inspiration!
The Wishing Chair
The Wishing Chair on 100 Feet Road Indiranagar will make your Pinterest board come alive with their carefully curated and whimsical, Enid Blyton-inspired collection of home decor and furnishing options.
