15 Course Journey Through India At Maziga

15-course journey through India starts with Chat Masala Yoghurt Spherification. The burst of flavours is a great start to the elaborate menu. Followed by Goat Brain Pav and Quinoa Upma Cod Fish Kaffir Lime Sauce. A lot of thought has gone into the recipes of the dishes. Tempered Quinoa Umpa is topped with curry leaves and mustard seeds. It is served with smoked Cod Fish served on a bed of Kaffir Like sauce is my favourite. The flavours are well-balanced. The texture of the quinoa upma adds to the experience. Kaffir Like sauce makes the dish flavourful. Next up, Chicken Liver Coconut followed by melt-in-the-mouth Banana Flower Dumpling which is served with tangy Gol Gappa masala pani. Edamame Beans and Green Peas Soup is prepared well. Malwani Prawn Bharta followed by one of the most quirky combination White Chocolate Bombs with Chilli Masala Pani. The never-ending menu also included Tandoori Smoked Duck, and Palak Gucchi Khichdi followed by Gilawat Kebab stuffed in a Kulcha. Authentic preparation of the Gilawat Kebabs leaves one asking for more. Chef special sorbet was served next. The mint flavours sorbet made way for Sea-food Pilaf followed by Khasta Rahra Gosht ki Biryani with Bharani Raita. The presentation of each dish is commendable. To end the 15-course journey on a high note, creamy Thandai Pannacotta is served with Turmeric Kulfi. The carefully crafted menu is served well by the warm, enthusiastic staff at Maziga. The soft, soothing music adds to the charm. I would recommend the experience of the 15-course journey through India.