Treat Yourself To A 15 Course Meal For Just INR 2200 At Maziga!

Maziga is an amazing restaurant for a fine and luxury dining. The vibe and the ambience are just perfect. Music played here is so soothing and Beautiful. Never loved music so much in a restaurant anywhere.. as it was here. It has a capacity of 60 pax. Service is best and the staff is very courteous. We had a 15-course meal here. Curated by Javed Ahmad and he has put so much effort in it which you can experience in this meal of 15 different dishes and each dish is so unique and one of a kind experience that everyone must-have. As I'm a vegetarian, the dishes vary a little but those dishes are as follows....., * Chaat masala yoghurt * Veg and cheese pav * Quinoa Upma with paneer tikka * Veg cheese ball * Banana flower dumplings with tomato * Green pea soup * Charcoal lentil pancake with mixed vegetable bharta * Chocolate gol gappa * Tandoori smoked broccoli with dumpling potatoes * Palak risotto khichdi * Veg gallouti * Chefs special mango sorbet * Cheese mushroom and rice in saffron korma sauce * Veg biryani * Turmeric kulfi * Thandai pannacotta So these are the 15 dishes including 2 desserts.