15 #MakeInIndia Goodies We Are Shopping From iTokri

In a sea of e-commerce sites dishing out mass produced everything — from gadgets to apparel, iTokri stands tall because it brings to us some of the wonderful arts and crafts our beautiful country is known for, but of course in a contemporary and hip format. From gorgeous silver paper cutters {inlayed with Andhra Bidri work} to vintage wooden combs and dainty hand painted wooden pencils to notebooks made out of elephant poop {no really!}, we have picked some of the coolest products from iTokri’s all-Indian inventory.