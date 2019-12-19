Admit it. You’d rather have beer and cocktails with good ole Chilli Chicken, greasy cheesy French Fries and Lamb Fry. If you’re saying yes, then you’re in for a treat here. If you’re saying no then you’re cheating and you actually mean yes. The Chilli Chicken is tender inside but crisp and spicy on the outside – perfect to have after a Brain Haemorrhage, the lethal shooter comprising Peach Schnapps and Grenadine. Try their Cherry Tomato Mojito {hot and tangy} or even the Merry Beer, a quirky take on the Bloody Mary. This one is a Virgin topped up with beer! We’re thrilled that this Malleswaram enterprise decided to hike to other parts of town too. More 1522s, the better.