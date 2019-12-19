Party Like it is 1522: Now In Koramangala

Pubs

1522 - The Pub

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

3, 2nd Floor, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

View 3 Other Outlets

Eat

Chicken curry and appams

Drink

Rock n Roll. Or any of their cocktails, really.

Winning for

Great prices, comfort food and classic rock

Bar side

Admit it. You’d rather have beer and cocktails with good ole Chilli Chicken, greasy cheesy French Fries and Lamb Fry. If you’re saying yes, then you’re in for a treat here. If you’re saying no then you’re cheating and you actually mean yes. The Chilli Chicken is tender inside but crisp and spicy on the outside – perfect to have after a Brain Haemorrhage, the lethal shooter comprising Peach Schnapps and Grenadine. Try their Cherry Tomato Mojito {hot and tangy} or even the Merry Beer, a quirky take on the Bloody Mary. This one is a Virgin topped up with beer! We’re thrilled that this Malleswaram enterprise decided to hike to other parts of town too. More 1522s, the better.

Pub grub

But then again, it really isn’t the alcohol you come here to get high on. It’s the music and food {a smattering of Indian, Chinese, Coastal and even a few Continental dishes}. Maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration but when the Chicken Curry, high on spice and flavour, arrives with its BFF, soft fluffy appams {or Mangalorean sannas if you like}, you’ll know exactly how we feel. The Chicken Sixer – an Andhra-style dish loaded with curry leaves and masala, is perfect to have with beer. Mutton Nalli, Prawn Masala {if it is fresh only} will tide you through the night of hard drinks and rock, we promise.

The DL on the ambience

Think red brick walls, wooden furniture and mood lighting for a concert effect with a large-screen television to keep you updated on the sports front.

So we’re thinking

Rock music, awesome prices, coastal cuisine and classic bar nibbles make this our favourite old-school pub. We’ll be back!

Where: 3, 80 Feet Road, 4-C Block, Koramangala 4th Block

When: 11.30am-11.30pm

Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}

Contact: 080 49652895

Find them on Facebook here.

Other Outlets

1522 - The Pub

Malleswaram, Bengaluru
4.3

1522, 17th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

1522 - The Pub

Mathikere, Bengaluru
4.3

Devaraja Arcade, 23, New BEL Road, Mathikere, Bengaluru

1522 - The Pub

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

613, Opp. Sindhoor Convention Center, 15th Cross Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

