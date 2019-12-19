Party Like it is 1522: Now In Koramangala
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Eat
Chicken curry and appams
Drink
Rock n Roll. Or any of their cocktails, really.
Winning for
Great prices, comfort food and classic rock
Bar side
Admit it. You’d rather have beer and cocktails with good ole Chilli Chicken, greasy cheesy French Fries and Lamb Fry. If you’re saying yes, then you’re in for a treat here. If you’re saying no then you’re cheating and you actually mean yes. The Chilli Chicken is tender inside but crisp and spicy on the outside – perfect to have after a Brain Haemorrhage, the lethal shooter comprising Peach Schnapps and Grenadine. Try their Cherry Tomato Mojito {hot and tangy} or even the Merry Beer, a quirky take on the Bloody Mary. This one is a Virgin topped up with beer! We’re thrilled that this Malleswaram enterprise decided to hike to other parts of town too. More 1522s, the better.
Pub grub
But then again, it really isn’t the alcohol you come here to get high on. It’s the music and food {a smattering of Indian, Chinese, Coastal and even a few Continental dishes}. Maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration but when the Chicken Curry, high on spice and flavour, arrives with its BFF, soft fluffy appams {or Mangalorean sannas if you like}, you’ll know exactly how we feel. The Chicken Sixer – an Andhra-style dish loaded with curry leaves and masala, is perfect to have with beer. Mutton Nalli, Prawn Masala {if it is fresh only} will tide you through the night of hard drinks and rock, we promise.
The DL on the ambience
Think red brick walls, wooden furniture and mood lighting for a concert effect with a large-screen television to keep you updated on the sports front.
So we’re thinking
Rock music, awesome prices, coastal cuisine and classic bar nibbles make this our favourite old-school pub. We’ll be back!
Where: 3, 80 Feet Road, 4-C Block, Koramangala 4th Block
When: 11.30am-11.30pm
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 49652895
