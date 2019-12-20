Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!

1522 started way back in 2011 but today they have expanded to many areas in Bengaluru. They have 3-floor seating, Ground Floor - a being family with non-smoking zone and also for some romantic dates or candlelight dinner. First floor and rooftop spread with beautiful ambience. They serve classic pub fare and Indian with a liberal dose of Rock. It's a heady mixture of ale, wine, lager and Food and of course great Hospitality, Music and warm Atmosphere. Coming to the food they serve Coastal Food, Continental, Indian Food. Must-Try! Cocktails * Pepper Mind * Smoke On Water Food * Paneer/chicken Ghee Roast * Paneer Kodiyala * American Crispy Corn(perfect Bar Bite) * Neer Dose * Caramel Custard