Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!

Pubs

1522 - The Pub

Mathikere, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Devaraja Arcade, 23, New BEL Road, Mathikere, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

1522 started way back in 2011 but today they have expanded to many areas in Bengaluru. They have 3-floor seating, Ground Floor - a being family with non-smoking zone and also for some romantic dates or candlelight dinner. First floor and rooftop spread with beautiful ambience. They serve classic pub fare and Indian with a liberal dose of Rock. It's a heady mixture of ale, wine, lager and Food and of course great Hospitality, Music and warm Atmosphere. Coming to the food they serve Coastal Food, Continental, Indian Food. Must-Try! Cocktails * Pepper Mind * Smoke On Water Food * Paneer/chicken Ghee Roast * Paneer Kodiyala * American Crispy Corn(perfect Bar Bite) * Neer Dose * Caramel Custard

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

Other Outlets

1522 - The Pub

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.2

3, 2nd Floor, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

1522 - The Pub

Malleswaram, Bengaluru
4.3

1522, 17th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

1522 - The Pub

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

613, Opp. Sindhoor Convention Center, 15th Cross Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

