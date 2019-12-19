This Cosy And Vibrant Cafe Serves Amazing Gigantic Pizzas & Much More

Pepe's Pizza is located opposite to central mall right next to Cafe Coffee Day, Bellandur. Well, it's a newly opened pizza spot for all the pizza lovers the ambience is quite cosy and filled with vibrant colours. The Cactuses at one of their racks were so cute and attractive. Pepe's pizza is specialised in 10" 13" 18" 30" inch pizza's. A perfect place for everyone who is ready to hog or craving for a huge delicious pizza meal. The seating is quite comfortable with wooden chairs and tables well I liked the colour contrast of the wall painted with euphoric colours. They also sell pizza by slice so no pinch to your pocket as you can have enough pizza slices as you want. They also have so many interesting things coming up like buffet etc. The sauce that they use is homemade and totally different from what others use. Apart from pizza's they also serve other stuff pasta and sandwiches. So let me tell you what all I have tried at Pepe's pizza -Butter Garlic With Cheesy Dip -Stuffed Garlic Bread -Pepe's Special Sandwich -White Sauce Pasta -Aglio Olio Pasta -Teriyaki Chicken Burger We tried their 18-inch pizza which is half an half one on the right was you will cry veg pizza and one the left Pepe's secret nonveg. -Nutty Belgium Milkshake -Virgin Mojito -Sizzling Brownie And I must tell you, people, that every item here is very affordable and a must-try. I'm sure this place won't disappoint you.