H&M, Marks & Spencer, Hamleys Or Global Desi: This Mall Is Best For High Street Shopping

Tastefully done with very distinct sections showcasing different colours, this place is definitely going to make to want to re decorate your home. From beautifully crafted tableware and home décor to almost real looking delicate flowers, your house will be insta-ready. Very Zen in it’s tonality, hues of coral, gold, purples and greens are what you’ll find in the store today. So if you want to up the glamour quotient at home, you know where to head to. They also stock stunning vases, super soft cushions, aromatic candles and unique centre pieces.