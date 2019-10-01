1Q1 Has Introduced An All New Noodle Trail Menu!

Casual Dining

1Q1

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Express Building, 1, Queens Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

1Q1 has some fantastic news for all you Noodle Lovers. They have introduced an all-new menu called The Noodle Trail which consists of various kinds of noodles about different parts of the world. This special noodle festival menu comprises of Burmese Khao Suey, Japanese Ramen Noodle Soup, Pad Thai, Peruvian Noodle Soup and more. There are plenty of options for those who love seafood, and the Nagasaki Seafood Noodles is a must-try! So indulge in some soulful food that will satisfy your cravings. Indeed, a burst of exotic flavours in every bite.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group.

