Learn How To Make Pottery At This Session

Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids

₹ 990 upwards

Sat - Tue | 21-24 Dec, 2019

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Swaa Clay Studio

Address: 376, Left Wing, Basement, 14th B Cross Road, Sector 6, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Pottery Handbuilding classes for Kids ( Christmas break special) 

Learn 4 different hand-building techniques!

* Make your own Turtle, Bird, Bowl & Platter!

* Learn interesting decoration techniques!

** WE WILL FIRE THE SAME FOR YOU to take home!

