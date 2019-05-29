A Korean Creation So Perfect, You’ll Forget All About BTS

The 2358 Store brings to you the cutest novelty items, at the same price as your local stores, promising both quality and value for money. Their adorable stuffed toys of dolphins, pigs, and oddly shaped flamingos are bound to put a smile on your face as well as your child’s, as they are affordable as well. Only for the boldest of spirits, their handbags may be tough to pull off with flashy badges and frilly flowers, but whoever said that fashion didn’t take a bit of risk? Their chic earrings and chains make for elegant accessories for women and are perhaps the least daring items in the store.

Even if you’re looking for something as simple as stationery, 2358 has something extra to add to it with their quirky unicorn and bee pens, and pastel design notebooks. If you want to amp up your hospitability they have a collection of welcome mats and kitchen utensils. They sell a range of beauty and personal healthcare products, like aloe face sprays and charcoal face masks, along with cute hot water bags that could possibly double as your stuffed toy. All their products are gorgeously packaged and so lovely to look at you almost forget that it has actual utility. Their products are perfect for gifting, even if it’s to yourself.