Monster Pizza, Blueberry Cheesecake & Lot More At This Rooftop Brewery

Yellow Submarine stands true to its name and transports you to an actual deck indeed. Super green rooftop seating which is very spacious. The service is very prompt. So head over to this place with you gang this weekend. 😊 Must try: ✔️24" monster pizza: Wood-fired humongous pizza loaded with toppings and cheese. ✔️Onion Samosa with Beetroot Hummus: What a spectacular dish. Very well prepared and presented. ✔️ Vegetable Cutlis: Not like the traditional aloo cutlets. This one had a lot of veggies stuffed with fermented chilli paste. ✔️Baked blueberry cheesecake: The best I've had in Bangalore. Perfectly baked, super creamy and the berries on top are sure to leave spellbound.