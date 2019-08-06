46 Ounces Brewgarden Is Electronic City's First Brewery

46 Ounces Brew garden is Electronic city's first brewery. It existence fulfils the need of an ever-demanding leisure place by the folks in electronic city and nearby area. it's very lit and the best place for nightlife in electronic city. The place is huge with a comfy seating area. interiors of this place are exquisitely modern, the tables & seating area surrounded by a patch of green garden area, a water fountain and a pond. it's a semi-open-air atmosphere, also they have a rooftop area. The food menu is continental, Mexican, Italian North Indian and a small part of oriental, the menu is categorized into soups, salads, pasta, starters, shot eats, platters, pizzas, main course and desserts. the bar menu includes 4 variants of beer each with different ABV and IBU beer ratings, they only serve beer in Alcohol and the rest of the bar menu is non-alcoholic beverages like fruits juices and mocktails. Staff are highly professional and very well-groomed. Great service and a good amount of attention given to the customers. the place is lit, it's a huge space with so many tables & seating, it will be very crowded on weekends. The selections of music played in the background are good.