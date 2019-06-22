5 Biker Cafes In Bangalore We Wheelie Love

Remember when you first tried getting on a two-wheeler - a bicycle, perhaps? Even though you've come a long way since then, it's always fun to go back to that time. If you already have nostalgia glasses on, make sure to check out That Garage Cafe. It triples up as a service centre, a cafe and a bike rental space. While it caters more to bicycles than motorbikes it's still a pretty fun space to visit for a bike-themed experience. For one, their spoons and forks look like spanners and other tools. Secondly, you can rent a bicycle, just for kicks. Once you're back, try some of their cafe yummies like Hot Grilled Wings and Ferrero Rocher Shake.

