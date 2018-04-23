Over the past few years, kids’ childhoods have moved indoors. But it’s up to adults to introduce kids to a world of new opportunities. Away from the stress of school, from the glare of the screen, spending time in the lap of nature offers multiple benefits to kids. Apart from increasing fitness levels, improving Vitamin D, exposure to natural settings also reduces a kid’s stress level. It is also great for parent-child bonding. So pack a picnic, wear on your hiking shoes, and take off to these nearby places for an easy trek.
5 Easy Day Treks Around Bangalore To Take Your Kids On
Nandi Hills
Nandi Hills is a hill station {a tiny one at that} located about 35 kilometres from city centre. Offering plenty of trekking trails that both kids, as well as more experienced trekkers can enjoy, head here early to beat the crowd and sun. The key trail is the one that starts at the ‘Nandi Hill – Muddenahalli’ turn near the sign that reads ‘Turn-20’. Here, after you park your vehicle, is a board in Kannada that says Shanidevara Devalayakke Dari. This is the starting point of the trek. What makes the trek worth all the effort is the gorgeous view from the top. It has the right mix of adventure, beauty and challenge, making this the perfect spot to introduce kids to trekking. According to experts, boulder hopping is a fun element in this trek.
Handi Gundi Betta
Handi-Gundi Betta in Ramnagaram is a hillock that offers the perfect location for first-time trekkers looking for an adventurous getaway from the city. This trail is also called the Lazy Man’s trail and is perfect for kids who enjoy trekking through grass. The trek starts after crossing the railway track near Basavanapura village, that’s just about 60 kilometres from Bangalore. And what better way than this to introduce kids to cult film Sholay than to hike up the hills where the film was shot, eh? You can even hit up this spot over and over again as there’s plenty of routes up to the top.
Anthargange
Located 70 kilometres from town, Anthargange offers trekking with a difference. If you take your kids here, then make sure to also go exploring the various caves that make this trail experience unique. More so because the treks are rather short as the hillocks are formed of volcanic rocks and boulders. But for the adventurous, rock climbing and bouldering is also on offer here. It’s also one of the few places where you can go for a night trek. Other attractions of Anthargange along the trekking trail include the presence of a few old temples and natural springs.
While the start of this trek, which includes climbing almost 200 steps of the temple, is rather easy, it does get a bit challenging for kids as the climb gets steep.
Makalidurga
Makalidurga is an old hill fort that is located 10 kilometres from Doddaballapura. This is a popular trekking location and a pilgrim centre. The Makalidurga hill towers over the railway track and the trail curves around a temple before sloping upwards. At the top of the hill, there are ruins of a fort and a small temple. With hillocks close to each other, trekking here is easy for kids as well as exciting since the trail offers a mix of hills, forests and forts.
Turahalli
Just ahead on Kanakpura Road, towards the Turahalli village, is a small hillock with an easy trail that the entire family can enjoy. The trek takes around 30 minutes and at the end of the trail is a temple and a big tree surrounded by a concrete platform which one can use to picnic. Considered to be the city’s only surviving forest, Turahalli offers a verdant stretch of greenery, located close to Banashankari.
