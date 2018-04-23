5 Easy Day Treks Around Bangalore To Take Your Kids On

Located 70 kilometres from town, Anthargange offers trekking with a difference. If you take your kids here, then make sure to also go exploring the various caves that make this trail experience unique. More so because the treks are rather short as the hillocks are formed of volcanic rocks and boulders. But for the adventurous, rock climbing and bouldering is also on offer here. It’s also one of the few places where you can go for a night trek. Other attractions of Anthargange along the trekking trail include the presence of a few old temples and natural springs.

While the start of this trek, which includes climbing almost 200 steps of the temple, is rather easy, it does get a bit challenging for kids as the climb gets steep.