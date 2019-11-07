Calling all boys, like Ned Stark says — winter is coming! Get ready to look glamorous while staying warm with LBB’s winter collection. From jackets and boots to warm socks and full-sleeved tees, you’re bound to look fashionable while keeping warm. What are you waiting for? Order these clothes before they sell out!
Winter Is Coming: So Men, Stay Warm With These 5 Essentials
Ironman Graphic Maroon Sweatshirt
If you’re a Marvel fan, this sweatshirt is perfect for you. With a small symbol of Ironman on the front, get your cool quotient on while staying warm and comfy. The maroon colour is great for evening wear and is great for most occasions. Pair it with a jacket and you should be good to go.
Contrast Tape Design Black Open Cardigan
RIGO is a brand that makes fashionable jackets and cardigans. This one specifically is black in colour and will make a great addition to your wardrobe. Made with cotton, it is non-transparent so you can choose to pair it with a thin tee shirt inside. It’s even got red lines on either side of the shoulders to add that extra oomph.
Colour Block Full Sleeves T-Shirt
The black tee with the big green stripe is something you can wear all year-round. Also available in colours of maroon and black, the cotton is a great fabric to breathe in. It’s a great option in case you’re looking for shirts for men.
Side Elasticated Solid Suede Boots
ZAVO, a footwear brand brings to you formal footwear for men. These ones are suede boots which are not only amazing looking but will keep your feet warm during the winter. The best part? They’re elastic so if your feet are still growing, you can be assured that these will last you.
