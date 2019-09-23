Now that you've bagged your dream job, you ought to dress to impress. Don't worry, men! We've got your back. Check out the five essentials that would help you make that first impression on your first day at work.
5 Essentials That'll Make You Look Cool On Your First Day Of Work
Printed Navy Blue Short Collar Slim Fit Shirt
Wear this navy blue self-printed slim fit shirt that comes with a short collar on your first day. Pair it with a slim fit chino or trousers for a more formal look. Add a hint of elegance and class with a pair of cufflinks. This shirt will look sharp and help you make a great first impression. Let the shirt do all the talking.
Two-Tone Cut Out Detail Vegan Brogues
Walk the talk with the two-tone vegan brogues by Monkstory. The shoes come with cut-out detailing making it look sleek and classy. The pointed toe brogues are great for workwear and can also be worn at parties (win-win). It comes in two colours: Burgundy and Brown and can be paired with almost any formal attire. Plus they are 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.
Upcycled Black Roll Down Laptop Bag
One does need a functional yet stylish bag for work and we've got the perfect one for you, men. The upcycled black roll down laptop bag is great to carry your laptop, charger, notebook and other essentials to work. It has two external pockets, five inner pockets, and one laptop compartment. The bag upcycled out of tyres, waste materials and juice cartons making it eco-friendly as well.
Rhodium Plated Round Design Solitaire Cufflinks
Finally, get yourself a pair of cufflinks to make that great first impression. Buy this pair of rhodium-plated cufflink from Sukhi Jewellery with Austrian diamonds to add a hint of bling to your shirt. It is made out of alloy and looks great with solid and self-printed shirts.
