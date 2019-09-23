5 Essentials That'll Make You Look Cool On Your First Day Of Work

Walk the talk with the two-tone vegan brogues by Monkstory. The shoes come with cut-out detailing making it look sleek and classy. The pointed toe brogues are great for workwear and can also be worn at parties (win-win). It comes in two colours: Burgundy and Brown and can be paired with almost any formal attire. Plus they are 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.



