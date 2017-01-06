It is said that the true beauty of certain places is only revealed in the night. And if you are a true blue night owl, we have put together a list of five incredible experiences that you can enjoy at night. So without further ado, let us get started.
Night Owls, Here Are 4 Magical Things You Can Only Experience At Night
Bike Ride To Nandi Hills
The roads might not be all that perfect, but trust us the weather in Bangalore {and that too throughout the year} makes up for everything. A popular spot, we totally recommend Nandi Hills {70kms from Bangalore} that is truly magical, especially for witnessing the sunset. The best part is that the place is open till 10 pm. So, wait until the stars and moon are shining down on you before descending.
Have a day to spare? The sunrise is equally stunning, and post-that you can spend the day discovering the nearby temples, bird-watching and eating at some of the nearby dhabas.
#LBBTip: Head to Tipu’s Drop at Nandi Hills that makes for a great spot for a selfies with your family and friends. With majestic views of the Amrita Sarovar Lake and the surrounding flora, this one is something you just cannot afford to miss.
Plan a tour here.
Night Trekking At Kabbaladurga
Nothing breaks the monotony of your daily schedule than a night trek with your friends. And while there are quite a few options that you can choose from, the night trek in Kabbaladurga is close to ideal and perfect for both trekkers and climbing enthusiasts alike.
Get ready to climb steep rocky surfaces and grab onto rough edges to reach the peak, home to the temple of Goddess Kabbalamma. The monolith, daunting as it may seem, offers pristine views and a definite feeling of self-accomplishment. This is bliss.
#LBBTip: Night treks offer you a chance to capture Instagram worthy selfies, along with some stunning night shots. The best part? You also have the opportunity to truly put the low-light feature of your smartphone to the test, so make sure that you carry one that has all the required specs.
Plan a tour here.
Food Love At 20 Char
Out for a late-night drive and craving for some good food? Head to 20 Char for their midnight buffet and you can choose from their mix of Indian, continental and Chinese delights. Comfort food with your gang of friends – trust us, it doesn’t get better than this.
Want to take it up a notch? JW Kitchen’s midnight spread has everything from soups, salads, starters {veg and non-veg}, kebabs and even desserts. Trust us, such experiences are worth the effort of getting out in the night.
#LBBTip: Gorging on food might be foremost concern in your mind, but capturing them on your smartphones, means that you can relive them whenever you want. So don’t forget to get loads of selfies with your friends, while you are at these restaurants.
Book your table at JW Kitchen here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Take The Starry Route
This is your chance to get your mojo back and leave all the grudges behind, because nothing’s more relaxing than a night spent watching the stars.
Whether you are an amateur or professional in this field, star gazing is a great way to connect with nature and make sure you have a memorable night. Plus, did anyone say perfect date night? The Bangalore Astronomical Society has regular camps if you are interested. Find out more here.
#LBBTip: The opportunity to capture the night sky in all its glory, does not come along very often. So make sure your smartphone is up to this challenge as a stunning selfie with stars in the background, is sure to make all your friends jealous.
Comments (0)