Night Owls, Here Are 4 Magical Things You Can Only Experience At Night

The roads might not be all that perfect, but trust us the weather in Bangalore {and that too throughout the year} makes up for everything. A popular spot, we totally recommend Nandi Hills {70kms from Bangalore} that is truly magical, especially for witnessing the sunset. The best part is that the place is open till 10 pm. So, wait until the stars and moon are shining down on you before descending.

Have a day to spare? The sunrise is equally stunning, and post-that you can spend the day discovering the nearby temples, bird-watching and eating at some of the nearby dhabas.

#LBBTip: Head to Tipu’s Drop at Nandi Hills that makes for a great spot for a selfies with your family and friends. With majestic views of the Amrita Sarovar Lake and the surrounding flora, this one is something you just cannot afford to miss.

Plan a tour here.