The Internet has plenty of weird things, and we think you’ll be happy to know not all of it is bad! MangoPeople, one of our go-to gifting websites for all the necessities in life, curates a great selection of things that are both strange but also extremely cute — from memos shaped like nacho chips to plush unicorn bedroom slippers, there are so many things we’re just dying to add to our collection of awesome things. We’ve gone through the site and found five things we’re absolutely dying to own.