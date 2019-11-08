It's that time of the year again. You’ve probably already replaced your bedsheet blanket with your favourite woollen blanket. And since you’ve decided to make the best of the season and go on a holiday, here's Team LBB telling you the top 5 things we think would look great on you this season:
Planning A Winter Getaway? Shop These Outfits To Pack
Full Sleeve Button Down Polka Dress
Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean you have to put away all your dresses back in the wardrobe! Treat yourself to this full-sleeved dress (it even works for the summer, if we’re being honest) and pair it with white sneakers or peep-toe sandals, and you’re pretty much sorted.
Handblock Paisley Batik Print Stole
First of all, this stole is hand-crafted using the batik technique. Secondly, it’s so bright and cheerful (and Christmas-y, we might add) that it fits in perfectly with the season. And it can be styled in so many different ways!
Comfy Netflix And Chill Socks
It’s winter, so obviously, it’s time to up your sock game. If you are planning on holidaying with bae, go for these Netflix And Chill socks (hint, much?) and we’re sure you’ll be cosying up to each other pretty soon!
Chequered Full Sleeved Shirt
Just in case your winter getaway includes a formal-ish event, you best keep a shirt on you. This one, made using skin-friendly and breathable fabrics, goes well with skirts, trousers or even jeans. Super versatile!
Multi Animal Printed Short Shrug
'Tis the season for layering. Get yourself this bright shrug to pair with your basic tops and tees, and you will make a statement regardless.
