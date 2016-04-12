Older than the city itself, the Golconda Fort is a masterpiece of architecture. Built on a granite hill by the Kakatiya Dynasty, it’s been around for over six centuries, witnessing the rise and fall of kingdoms and even housing the Koh-i-noor diamond once. Aside from its aesthetic design, the acoustics of the fort have an uncommonly special quality, where a clap at the entrance travels to the very top, serving as a warning. It’s a long climb up, and Hyderabad’s known for its scorching weather, so avoid the trip here until summer ends.

Where: Ibrahim Bagh, Hyderabad

Contact: 040 23512401

Price: INR 5 {for Indians}, INR 100 {for foreign nationals}, INR 130 {for Sound & Light show} and INR 25 {for camera}

Timings: 9am – 5.30pm