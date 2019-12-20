Put One Scene With Your Squad And Walk Into This Resto-Pub For Their Food, Drinks And Ambience

Hear ye, hear ye! It’s time to gather the legion and troop down to the hip water-hole, 55 Wall Street in JP Nagar. Looking for a new hangout place for the squad or want to take bae out for a romantic dinner with drinks? 55 Wall Street is your answer. With neon-lights and walls painted with abstract designs and also the world map, this resto-pub is a great spot for a drink post-work or even a weekend chill-out session with the squad. From round wooden tables or texture high glass tables, choose your seat and have a good time. Eggetarians! You are in for a treat here. They have egg bhurji, eggs with a twist and all kinds of omelettes on the menu. We are talking about coconut egg burji, stuff cheese egg, sunny side up, mushroom omelette and spicy cheesy omelette among others starting at INR 125. Start off with a bowl of man chow or eight treasure soup (veg/seafood) starting at INR 150 and order watermelon and feta salad with honey emulsion.

If you are there just to drink and enjoy the night, order some finger food like Usal Hesaru Bele (moong), Usli Kadle Bele, Mexican Salsa Golgappa or Peri-Peri Skewers starting at INR 125. They serve Indian, Pan-Asian, Mexican and grill dishes that you can choose from and have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Think paneer/chicken tikka, pizzas, tortilla, fried noodles, and fried rice. Now talking about the alcohol, they have the usual whiskey, brandy, vodka and gin variants that you can order. If you are the cocktail kind, choose from the classic cocktails like sangria, bloody mary, cosmopolitan. They don’t serve craft beer but do have beer by the pint and regular beer on tap. They also serve mocktails like watermelon cooler and Messi Pineapple.

