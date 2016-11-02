All you jalebi, rabdi, onion kachori lovers, take a deep breath and read through this list of Rajasthani food outlets that have made Bangalore a more tempting city to live in. Serving the most scrumptious of savory snacks and tempting North-Indian sweets, they offer a range of must-experience food choices. No, you cannot eat the images. Please visit the outlets and tell us how it went. We’ll wait to hear!
5 Tempting Rajasthani Food Joints In Bangalore
Kota Kachori, Koramangala
Kota Kachori serves all the favourite savouries and sweets from Kota in Rajasthan. The original outlet, started by Rajendra Kumar Jain in Kota, is 35 years old. He started the Bangalore outlet in April 2015. The pyaz kachoris here are perfectly crusty on the outside and filled with a delicious curry made of potatoes and onions. A perfect stop for snacks, the outlet serves dal kachoris, jalebis, dhoklas, sabudana vadas, sabudana khichdi, poori sabzi, pao bhaji, chole bhature and dal chillas. It also serves falahar – food to be eaten during fasts – everyday, making it probably one of the few places in Bangalore to do so. The sweets section seems to have a long list of interesting items including fruit cream, shrikhand, and mango kalakand, along with desi ghee mithai such as moong burfi, aam pak, badaam burfi, makhan bada, and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Bikaner Sweets, BVK Iyengar Road
Bikaner Sweets is a 15-year-old Rajasthani stall that offers great tasting food at reasonable prices, making it a good stop for shoppers and students alike. It serves a wide selection of sweets and savoury foods that are otherwise not easy to find in Bangalore – Kadi Pakori, Badaam Milk, Gajar Halwa, Gulab Jamun, Jalebi, Kachori Kadi, and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Durga Bikaner Sweets, Jayanagar
Famous for Rajasthani light eats, Durga Bikaner Sweets is located in 3rd Block, Jayanagar. It is a narrow outlet with fresh onion kachoris being prepared right at the entrance. Started in 2011, it is most well known for Jalebis, Kachoris and Rabdi. A variety of signature Rajasthani snacks – like the Rajasthani Papad, the Rajasthani Achaar etc. are also available.
Gauri Gajanand Sweets, Whitefield
Think Rajasthan, think Gauri Gajanand Sweets in AECS Layout, Whitefield. A small sweets shop that also sells snacks for which people queue up – Samosa, Pyaz Kachori, Vada Pao, Dhokla. “Sab kuch sab samay milta hai. Hum marwari hain na“, says Prakash who owns the outlet. (Everything is available all the time, we are marwari after all.). Prakash worked at a sweet shop in BTM Layout for eleven years before starting this shop four years ago. His sweets are equally famous, from original Rajasthani ghewar to freshly-made jalebis, melt-in-the-mouth gulab jamuns, mewa-stuffed gujiyas, sinfully delicious dal halwa and more. They also do festival specials such as Malpua during Holi and sweet Matthis during Karvachauth.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Gajanand Sweets, Vijayanagar
This highly recommended Rajasthani sweets/snacks/chaat shop is located in RPC Layout. Gajanand Sweets is usually packed through the day, being a regular hangout of students and families. It is most well known for its Aloo Tikki, Dahi Puri, Kachori and sweets. It also serves Rajasthani Aachar {pickle} and savoury namkeens.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
