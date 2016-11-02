Kota Kachori serves all the favourite savouries and sweets from Kota in Rajasthan. The original outlet, started by Rajendra Kumar Jain in Kota, is 35 years old. He started the Bangalore outlet in April 2015. The pyaz kachoris here are perfectly crusty on the outside and filled with a delicious curry made of potatoes and onions. A perfect stop for snacks, the outlet serves dal kachoris, jalebis, dhoklas, sabudana vadas, sabudana khichdi, poori sabzi, pao bhaji, chole bhature and dal chillas. It also serves falahar – food to be eaten during fasts – everyday, making it probably one of the few places in Bangalore to do so. The sweets section seems to have a long list of interesting items including fruit cream, shrikhand, and mango kalakand, along with desi ghee mithai such as moong burfi, aam pak, badaam burfi, makhan bada, and more.