Fancy Dinner Under The Open Sky Or Maybe Just Chill At The Pub? Check It Out

Well everyone knows about this place in Indiranagar called 657 Wall Street and a lot of us has been there. But do you know that they even have a Sky Lounge on the top floor? Most of us have been there to the pub only. But if you want to have a nice lunch or dinner under the open sky in Indiranagar, then voila this is the place. Their beer batter fish and chips were on point. I personally loved the spacious area with an open bar. They even have these cosy comfy corners. The staff was courteous and very helpful as well. Special thanks to Mr Hari for having us there.