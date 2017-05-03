Malleswaram, a charming locality with tree-lined lanes and stand-alone houses, is one of the older parts of Bangalore. No wonder then that it also boasts of some of the oldest eateries that seem to have been around for ages. However, age has only added to the charm of these street-side joints which serve food that people literally queue up for. From the softest, melt-in-your-mouth idlis to khara bhath that one could have everyday and egg masala from an 18-year-old street cart to crunchy gobi manchurian cooked up by Kumar, Malleswaram is a treasure trove of small, legendary eateries. With help from a super street foodie, Shiva Hatti, who started the popular Facebook group, Best of Bangalore, we’ve picked 9 of the most popular ones for you to tick off.
Egg Rice Gowda To Ting Tong Masala: Popular Must-Do Street Food Dishes In Malleswaram
Ten-Second Takeaway
Sri Raghavendra Stores
This 38-year-old tiny joint outside the Malleswaram Railway Station serves only four dishes — khara bhath, idli vada, kesari bhath and shavige bhath, apart from tea and coffee. But the crowds at any time of the day are testimony to the taste and popularity of this must-visit outlet.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Hot Hot Chinese
Kumar had a stint with Kalyani Channel as a cook before he started dishing out delicious, hot, vegetarian, Chinese food from an auto converted into a makeshift street-side joint. Everyone across Malleswaram mentions this place when asked about their favourite street food destinations in this locality.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Egg Rice Gowdu
Eighteen years ago, Egg Rice Gowdu, as he likes to call himself, took over this stall serving egg masala, egg rice and egg noodles. Today, it is frequented by students, office-goers and residents during meal times and in the evenings.
Veena Stores
Another legendary tiffin joint, this one also serves bisi bele bhath, sweet pongal, khara pongal, apart from the regular idli vada, khara bhath, shavige bhath and kesari bhath. There is no place to stand when crowds line up for their food in the evenings.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Sri Sagar - CTR
Ask anyone and they’ll point you to CTR for its Benne Masala Dosa, dripping with butter and crisply fried Mangalore bhajjis served with coconut chutney.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Sri Sairam's Chats
A students’ favourite hang-out for its mind-boggling range of innovative chaats which are as unique as their names. Ting Tong masala, Disco Masala, and Student’s Special are among the more popular ones. Usually crowded in the evenings, the joint also serves drinks such as Pepsi Masala and fresh juices.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Iyengar’s Bakery, Vyalikal
Right at the start of Malleswaram, at Bhashyam Circle, is this Iyengar’s Bakery that started in 1963. It is a thriving outlet which serves what could definitely compete for Bangalore’s best masala buns, apart from delicious veg and paneer puffs, baked nippats, breads and a whole host of other freshly-made namkeens.
Raju’s Kachori Stall
A 15-year-old stall that has been keeping its customers happy with his crisp kachoris, samosas and papad. Not among the neatest of carts, but worth a mention for its popularity.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Iyer's Mess
Fifty six years old, Iyer Mess is a lengendary joint that hasn’t changed much since it started. It serves simple banana leaf meals for lunch and dinner. Rasam, served with every meal is especially sought. Sundays are special with Payasam and Majjige Hulli included in the menu.
This post first appeared on Talking Street. Read the original post here.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Comments (0)