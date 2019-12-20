Eponymously called 99 Varieties Dosa, this jazzed up food cart will woo you with a host {well, 99} of dosas with all sorts of fillings and combinations.
At This Food Cart, You May Have 99 Problems But Dosa Ain't One Of Them
What Is It?
Practically a phenomenon that began about 10 years ago, 99 Varieties Dosa at Bugle Rock Park is possibly the original of the lot. Serving up freshly made dosas {only after 6pm}, the variety of toppings is what is amazing. The taste is also good, and that too at reasonable prices.
Who Is It For?
Hungry folks, head here. Post 6pm, it’s really crowded, but it’s worth the wait. Since it’s easy on the pocket, go here when you’re low on funds
How Was Your Experience?
It’s a vending cart that opens only during the evening. Be ready for the crowds on weekends. They manage it well so it’s not really a big problem. The guy at the counter can actually make about seven dosas at a time. Get ready to load up all sorts of fillings. But most of all, gear up for lots of butter to be slathered on.
