Beauty & The Best: These Products Will Up Your Summer Skincare Routine

Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, the founder of Global Beauty Secrets has conceptualized and given this brand a perspective from her own experience and roots. As a child, she has been familiar to the natural remedies & skincare routines using natural ingredients which is now the key foundation to all her products. Global Beauty Secrets brings together unique ingredients, used globally, for flawless and healthy skin, especially for Indian summers.

We tried their Turkish Hamams inspired Rhassoul Clay Hair Mask, a hair mask, consisting of Olive oil, Neem Oil, Honey, and vitamin E which helps in nourishing the hair and scalp and fights the heat waves (loo) in Bangalore. What we love is that on regular use, it adds volume and shine to your hair.

The other product that is our new favourite is the Japanese Adzuki Bean Face Wash, which consists of Adzuki Beans, a regional beauty secret of Japanese women These legumes are high in antioxidants and contain a naturally occurring foaming agent known as 'Saponin’ that helps to cleanse and tighten pores. This face wash is gel-based, free of sulphates and parabens, which evenly cleanses the skin, helping you stay fresh and leaves your skin hydrated. And, the instant glow is magical!