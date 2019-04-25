An Appealing Place With Mouthwatering Food And Drinks

The moment you enter ShakesBierre you are transported to a modern Shakespearean place. The huge sitting area is open and well ventilated. Even if you are not an alcohol consumer you will fall in love with the bars. Yes, they have two bars and both are well equipped and well managed. There are three levels including four sitting areas. Karaoke rooms are perfect for small parties and gatherings. These rooms are temperature controlled. There is also an open terrace with a beautiful view and a small higher deck which is great for sunsets. It's a kid friendly place and the owners made it sure that there is something for everyone who enters here. The food is the main attraction here. The menu consists of dishes from every part of the world and does not adhere to any one cuisine, so there is something for everyone. Cocktails and mocktails here are a must try! The attention to every single small thing makes you want to come back here again and again. Food and drinks are served in very unique ways!