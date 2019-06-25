This Live Craft Brewing Bar Offers Absolutely Delicious Beers For Every Mood

XOOX Brewmill is by far one of the best breweries I've been to. The variety of beers that they offer are absolutely delicious and there is a beer for every mood! Besides having a great ambience, beer and music, this place serves good food too. To start off with the beverages, I tried a mocktail called LOL, it had freshly muddled orange with lemongrass fuzz over the top. It was very refreshing. For the cocktails, I tired the XOOX G&T and Rum & Roses. I loved the Rum & Roses which had Paan infused dark rum, Berry puree, lime juice, and Roohafza foam. It is one of the most unique cocktails I've tried till date and the Paan flavour with Roohafza foam really blended well together. I also tried some unique shots like the Mini Michelada and Flaming Bramble. The mini Michelada won my heart with the tomato flavour and spicy notes. It is a beer based cocktail and one can also make it at home! For the craft beer, I tried the following: - Apple Cider: Which was light and citrusy. I really liked this light beer. - Belgian Wit: Who can go wrong with a Belgium style wheat beer but the best part was the hint of zesty orange. - Hefeweizen: Another wheat beer but with German origin, it has spicy phenols. - Smoked Amber Ale: I really liked the smokiness of this beer and highly recommend you to try it. - Red Velvet Ale: This is one of their best beers. A fusion of Irish red ale and red velvet, it had aromatic vanilla infused. I loved it to bits. - Scotch Brown Ale: This is my favourite considering I'm a hardcore scotch and whiskey person. It has Brown Ale with dark malts with the perfect warmth and hints of caramel. This is their best-kept secret. For food, the menu is perfect to go with the beers they serve. I loved the overall layout but my favourites were: -Wok Tossed Chilli Baby Corn -Thai Fish Cakes -Masala Papdi Nachos: It was topped with dal makhani puree. -Malaysian Prawn Satay with sweet and sour sauce The non-veg kulcha platter is one dish you cannot miss especially the Malai chicken kulcha. Also, the Thai red Prawn Curry is just sinful. It needed a little bit of seasoning but otherwise, the flavours were absolutely on point. For the desserts, I simply couldn't resist the beautifully presented Red Velvet Parfait and the Buttermilk pannacotta. You have to try both the desserts to believe me. Overall, I had a great first experience and will surely be visiting again very soon. If you're in Koramangala or in Bangalore and looking for some nice beer along with good food and desserts, this is the place to be. The price is justified by the quantity of food and beer and the quality of service.