Korean & Japanese Cuisine At Taiki Is Too Die For!

Taiki a best place to have Korean and Japanese cuisines. I was impressed by their ambience and the way they have set up the interiors. This place is well set with the ground and top floor. It's a peaceful place. Walls have beautiful frames of Japanese/Koreans portraits If you craving for typical Korean/Japanese/Asian then this is the place to visit for. Bingsu are shaved desserts. The best dessert I had this for the first time here! Overall the presentation of food and taste of food made me happy here. Almost everything is good and it's healthy. Service is good and quick too.