This Old Outlet In Frazer Town Serving Some Great Chat Delicacies

Shankar Bhel House is a very old outlet in Frazer Town serving some great chat delicacies. I’ve been seeing this bhel house from my childhood days. It’s always a pleasure to gorge on their street foods. My all-time favourite here is the Cutlet Chat. This will be the most delicious chat for all the aloo lovers. It’s made up of aloo cutlets and peas masala. The first item to try here. Next is their bhel puri. Crispy and tasty bhel puri is yet again a great chat to savour here. Another favourite item is the mixed chat. This brings all the 5 varieties of chats into one plate. All the love for this chat. Almost all the chat items here taste yummy. Next time you pass by Frazer Town, don’t miss to visit this place.