This Barbeque Place In Marathahalli Offers Some Amazing Food & Drinks!

The Big Barbeque: As the name implies this place is big in terms of the area or place that it covers and also, of course, the variants in food that they have here loved the interiors and the ambience that's created here. Ambience. Wanna really write about this as its amazing work they have on the lobby that's huge also when you get in you get to see a large number of seating arrangements along with a dance floor also here they arrange some great parties for kids and adults as well. Started with a welcome drink, following with starters, * Panner * Corn on the cob with tangy pineapple coating * Chilli coated pineapple * Mushrooms Not to miss, Chocolate fountain with Donuts and cakes around to have them with the chocolate syrup Main course Spread was deliciously a huge spread for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Any dal or curry you see here isn't gonna disappoint you which you can pair up either with rice or noodles. Some unique things you will find here in comparison to other buffets are 1) Fondue with 3 variants of cheese and tiny wood sticks to dip in and have the veggies u love 2) Papads - 3 variants (mint,chilli,jeera) 3) Hot Hot Desserts 4) In house made KULFI (Tamarind sounds yum) 5) Make your salad/grill from the wide-ranging options of veg and non-veg sections Ever saw a buffet with authentic Ragi Mudde and Nati Koli Saru? You will find it here at any point from day till night.