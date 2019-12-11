A Bombardment Of Flavours In Indiranagar, Drop By This Outlet Now!

When you're in Indiranagar, there are a couple of places you should put on your must-visit list of which one that I would suggest would be Bombay Brasserie the primary reason being it's a place for every age! To begin with, I couldn't help but try the Bombay Brasserie Calcutta club fish fry - which to my surprise was the very authentic Kolkata style fish fry, crumbed with bread crumbs and deep-fried and it was a whole fillet of fish served alongside kasundi (mustard) and mango sauce. Next, I tried Salim's chicken baida roti which is minced chicken stuffed between a layer of parantha each side and deep-fried. It was really a great melange of spices. Moving on, came in my favorite chilli cheese kulcha - mini kulchas stuffed with a lot of cheese and green chilli. My favourite bread out here. Moving on to the main course, I had the Tawa roast chicken with garlic naan - the chicken was grilled in a pan and thrown into a rich red gravy. To end with, I had the Amritsar Kulfa which is Kulfi and firni on a bed of firni finished with a dash of rose syrup - what a blissful way to end a fantastic lunch! Also, I had the Pauwa bottles or the quarter bottled drinks - Mango tango ( mango based cocktail) and a Pondy Rush.