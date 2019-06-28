In The Mood For Beer & Yummy Food?Then Stop By Brew Meister For All Your Woes

Jayanagar has been one of the most sober places of Bangalore and people thought a brewery in this location was a bad idea(but it wasn't true) Everyone in this locality had to travel to the other side of Bangalore to reach a good brewery but this came in as a boon to all of them!! (not talking about the recent times cause many breweries have started in JP Nagar now!!) Brew Meister Craft Beer and Kitchen is a perfect place to hang out for friends or families. A good brewery always has great brews and amazing food(at least that's how I look at it🙈) and this comes into that category. Heard the brews are amazing (not sure cause I am a teetotaler😅) and the food here is 🤤🤤 They have food for all the moods and for all the taste buds from the rice to biriyanis, pizzas and pastas. The mocktails are a must try here if you are one among the group like me(the bartender's specials are too good! Ask for an apple based drink and thank me later😜) The desserts!! The best part of the entire experience here was the cheesecake!! It surely was the showstopper!! It was drool-worthy and I am surely going back here at least for that! If you stay in the neighbourhood or here for shopping and planning where to head for some good beer and food, this is a perfect location!