This Pretty Brewery Winning The Hearts Of Foodies & Beer Lovers!

Levitate Brewery & Kitchen located in J.P Nagar is successfully winning the hearts of foodies and beer lovers. As you walk-in to the brewery, you get to notice the unique wall paintings and the decor. The environment makes you feel welcome. Spread across two floors, the brewery provides outdoor and indoor seatings. As I love to enjoy the breezy evenings, I chose to sit outdoors which had a view of Bannerghatta Road. The food menu had some interesting items with a good description. A list of the foods that I got to try was, Paneer Lollipop was a great choice for the vegetarians. Nachos with Cheese was loaded with cheese. This was flavourful. Fish Fingers should be the first to add to your must-try list. It was fresh, tender and yummy. We ordered this thrice during our visit. Mushroom and Mozzarella on baguette tasted light and good. Juicy Lucy Meatballs were just heavenly. Lasooni Murgh was succulent, spicy and tasty. Cajun- Honey Lime Chicken Wings had sweetish and tangy flavours. Framer’s Grilled Veg Pizza is a feast for all the vegetarians. New York Cheese Cake was mind-blowing. They serve some great brewed beers and drinks too. What makes it stand out though, along with the delicious food they serve is the elegant surroundings and attentive service. I’m sure to go back for the food.