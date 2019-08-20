Weekends In Brew Park Are Amazing! Check It Out Now

Breweries

URU Brewpark

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Maratt Estate, Bannerghatta Main Road, 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Uru Brewpark is one of its kind. It stands out from other normal breweries, it’s a huge place with a cafe attached and beautiful interiors and seating area. The food is pretty normal but the desserts are a must-try. They have good cocktails and mocktails too. So the next time you wanna try something new head on to Uru Brewpark, (you can reach this area using the metro) and have a good time.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

