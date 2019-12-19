Treat Yourself With Delicious Chimney Cones At Budapest Bake Inn

I had heard a lot about chimney cones but never got a chance to have one. Today I went to Budapest bake inn and got an opportunity to get my hands on with chimney cones. I initially thought it will taste more like pizza but to my surprise, it was a lot tastier than a pizza. Let me first start with the location review. Budapest Bake Inn is situated at a prime location and at a point in Btm which will attract all the young folks. The only issue that I faced was that there was no parking space so I had to go a little far in one of the lanes to park my car and then walk up to this place. In terms of ambience, it's a very nice small place where you would want to hang out with your friends. I love red bricks places and this was one of them so I loved the internal details of the wall paintings and the lights with the street painting of Budapest. Food: Now in terms of food and being a vegetarian I chose to have Schezwan Paneer Chimney cone among savoury cone option and then thought I will try red velvet as a dessert cone. Both the chimney cones were very tasty. I loved the paneer cone as the stuffing was very tasty and spicy. The cone was garnished with spring onion which added its flavour. The cone stuffing and outer shell were just too good and well baked. The Red Velvet Cone was full of vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce garnishing. The cone had a velvety sprinkler on the outer part which was giving it crunchy effect. This was also very good but among both paneer stood out for me and became my favourite. I also so took hazelnut frappe and Oreo milkshake as an accompaniment and these beverages complemented the cones All in all, I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Budapest bake inn. My overall writing Food:4.5/5 Location: 3.5/5 Staff: 4/5 Ambience: 5/5 Hygiene: 4/5