South Ruchis Square serves absolutely south Indian breakfast in a buffet form. It's about 190 INR and trust me this is more than sumptuous. You can start with cut fruits, buttermilk, and then move on to the actual dishes - I saw 3 different types of Dosas (including ragi dosa, set dosa ), 2 types of Idlis (podi idli, millet , stuffed idlis with edamame), millet upma, kesari bath, millet pongal, cabbage vada , poori - saagu / palya , etc. They have some of the dishes on a rotational basis, so on the whole - this was too good for the price. I have not gone there for lunch or dinner, we need to try them too. They have Karaoke and candlelight dinners too which makes them very lively and fun.
South Indian Breakfast Is A Ritual
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Nearest Metro Station: Magadi Road
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
