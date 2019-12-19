South Indian Breakfast Is A Ritual

South Ruchis Square serves absolutely south Indian breakfast in a buffet form. It's about 190 INR and trust me this is more than sumptuous. You can start with cut fruits, buttermilk, and then move on to the actual dishes - I saw 3 different types of Dosas (including ragi dosa, set dosa ), 2 types of Idlis (podi idli, millet , stuffed idlis with edamame), millet upma, kesari bath, millet pongal, cabbage vada , poori - saagu / palya , etc. They have some of the dishes on a rotational basis, so on the whole - this was too good for the price. I have not gone there for lunch or dinner, we need to try them too. They have Karaoke and candlelight dinners too which makes them very lively and fun.