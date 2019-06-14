A Cafe Based On The Hobbit 😍

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Hobbit Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, 1st Main Road, Industrial Layout, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

This spectacular cafe in Koramangala is based on the movie the hobbit and when you enter the cafe it does feel like you’re in the movie. They have people who suffer from dwarfism serving and running the place which I think is a brilliant idea. The food is really good and decently priced. Their most famous burger “the big fat carnivore” has two different chicken patties over nachos and onion rings is a must try. The Hobbit Cafe has some really nice mojitos too 👌

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

The Hobbit Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, 1st Main Road, Industrial Layout, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default