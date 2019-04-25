Cafe down the Alley is literally a cafe down the alley. The cafe is one of it's kind. The entire interiors and decor bring alive all the superheroes you knew as a kid. Plus it is really intriguing and you can see the effort that's gone into the decor. They even have a corner dedicated to artwork made by people that showcases these superheroes. The menu and some of the decor is really quirky, and I hear done single-handedly by the co-founder. I had the chilli cheese sandwich and it's was the right amount of cheese and chilli. What I really liked was that sauce was not just endlessly poured and given, but given in the right amount, such that if required you can go ask for more. As opposed to people giving cups filled with a sauce that ends up being waster I thought this was better and added to the theatrics on the plate. The best part is you can go on your own, with your gang of friends or even on a date. When you look down the window from the cafe it feels like someplace in Europe especially given the bow window style. Feels like the downtown of Bangalore perhaps. Love the space and the staff was good too.