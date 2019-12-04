Bangaloreans, Listen Up! This Co-Working Space Is What You Need The Most!

This post is mainly dedicated to freelancers and college students who are constantly looking for places to spend quality time with friends, enjoy nice food, curl up on the bean bag and read a book of a favorite author. Dialogues have it all, a book den, cozy seating arrangements, plenty of games to play, even for the working bees out there you've ample co-working space and not to forget the Wi-Fi! And best news we had saved to wind it off, UNLIMITED FOOD and BEVERAGES at just 220 bucks an hour! Worthy enough for all the foodies out there. It is located in 2 major hotspots of city, JP Nagar and Koramangala. Go ahead and ask your partners in crime, the co-workers and project mates to turn it into your new "Adda", maybe?