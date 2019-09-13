Back To School? This Classroom Themed Cafe Will Make You Nostalgic!

Skoolroom: Loved the way they have their interior designed and the concept personally being a teacher. The tables with roll numbers written on them at the end the bill being served in the report card is another touch to perfection. And for starters when they had served me Ice Gola which will remind you about your childhood is one of the best parts. For starters I had, -Honey Chilli Panner: Perfect combination of sweet and spicy sauce fried -Pepper Mushroom: Though it was spicy it was satisfying -Golden Basket: Had this for the very first time and was surprised how nicely a filling is been added on a crisp fried tart -Pizza: Got to make our own pizza as we had ordered for a peri Peri base it was splendid to combine it with other veggies -Burger: The bun is so soft and the cutlet added in between is so crisp alongside the cheese completely loved the whole concept -Freak Shakes: Are freaking good Had ordered Pink Sauce Spaghetti Pasta that was one delicious thing I have had since ages among pasta loved the experience